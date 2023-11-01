Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

