Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

