Jennison Associates LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after buying an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

