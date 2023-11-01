Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ingevity by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

