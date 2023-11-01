Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

