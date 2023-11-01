Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 22,178 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

