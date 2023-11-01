Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.7 %

MRTN stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

