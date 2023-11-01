Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average of $267.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

