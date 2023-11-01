Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,125,022 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125,022 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

