Jennison Associates LLC Sells 24,517 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

