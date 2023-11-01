Jennison Associates LLC Sells 281 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.