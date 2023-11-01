Jennison Associates LLC Sells 521 Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $558,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. TXO Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

