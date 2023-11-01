Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,689 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,506,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.5 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

