Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,689 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

