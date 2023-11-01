Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,387 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of EVTC opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

