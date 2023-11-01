Jennison Associates LLC Takes $4 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Up 1.5 %

CSX opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.