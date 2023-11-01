Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 143.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,712,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,363,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

