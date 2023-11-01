JMP Securities Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $48.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

