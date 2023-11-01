Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

