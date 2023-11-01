JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $404.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

