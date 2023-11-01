Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $27.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.60 on Friday. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

