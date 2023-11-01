KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.