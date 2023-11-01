KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $26.86 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

