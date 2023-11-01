Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.51. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

