Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $122.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. American National Bank increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.