Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,838,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

