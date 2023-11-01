Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 182,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

