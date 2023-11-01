L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHX. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $179.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $250.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.