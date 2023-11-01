La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

