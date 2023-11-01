Legacy CG LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

