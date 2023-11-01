Lennox International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $17.50 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $17.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LII. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.25.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $370.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $227.37 and a fifty-two week high of $393.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total value of $366,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,033. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Lennox International by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

