Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

