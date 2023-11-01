Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $39.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
