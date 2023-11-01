LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 243.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

