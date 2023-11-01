Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 318.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

