Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.