Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

