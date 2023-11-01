Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,565,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,323,000 after buying an additional 243,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $14,392,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 66.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 61,794 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stellantis Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.