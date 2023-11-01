Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of BOX worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

