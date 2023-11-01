Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.