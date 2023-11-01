Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 120,216 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $5,228,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

