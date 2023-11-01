Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

