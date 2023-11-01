Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 563,293 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 563,293 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.