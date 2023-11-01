Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 778,014 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 778,014 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

