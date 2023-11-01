Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

