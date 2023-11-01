Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

