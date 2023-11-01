Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Stock Up 1.3 %

Masimo stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.