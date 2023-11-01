Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $12.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.13. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.09. The company has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $308.60 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

