Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $324.89 million, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 816.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 164.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

