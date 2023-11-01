Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $14.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.05. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.84. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $775.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 650,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $72,861,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

